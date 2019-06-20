"Daylight Hour" Aims to Engage Millions on Energy Conservation in the Office

The Building Energy Exchange, a New York-based nonprofit energy-efficiency resource center providing education to the real estate community, is encouraging offices all over the world to register for Daylight Hour. Daylight Hour takes place on Friday, June 21, on the summer solstice, when offices across the world showcase their environmental commitment by turning off nonessential lights in daylit spaces from noon to 1 pm local time and posting photos and other content to social media using the hashtag #DaylightHour.

This year’s sponsor is Mecho, a solar shade system manufacturer. With Mecho’s support, the Building Energy Exchange is expanding Daylight Hour’s impact as more offices commit to daylighting. Using natural light in lieu of electric lighting provides sizable energy and cost savings, increases employee comfort and wellbeing, reduces absenteeism, and improves productivity in the office environment.

Related: DOE Study Highlights Geothermal Energy’s Potential

Last year, more than 800 offices participated, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 437,000 miles driven in a passenger vehicle. The global campaign reached cultural institutions, schools, government organizations, and corporate offices in more than 20 countries.

Since 2016, 17 cities and counties have registered for the campaign, including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, and Vancouver. In New York City, citywide registration led to participation from the Department of Parks & Recreation, the Department of Education, and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, among others.

“DCAS Facilities are honored to be a part of Daylight Hour each year,” said Jerry Torres, Deputy Commissioner of Facilities Management at DCAS. “This program allows us to bring awareness to all occupants of the facilities that take part in the event annually. Last year, our tenants achieved an overall reduction of 3,350kW — equivalent to burning 5,500 lbs. of coal.”

Participants are encouraged to use resources on the Daylight Hour website (www.daylighthour.org/resources/), including the energy savings calculator, marketing and engagement materials, Daylight Hour best practices, and case studies from past participants.

Daylight Hour will be on June 21, 2019, from noon until 1 pm local time. Register at www.daylighthour.org/join and post your participation to social media to be included in the official count.