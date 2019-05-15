EIA Portal Provides State-Specific Energy Data

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), part of the U.S. Department of Energy, launched a new resource for state-specific energy information. The EIA’s State Energy Portal has customizable visualizations that automatically populate each time a user returns to the page.

The portal provides answers to questions about key energy issues for the 50 states (and the District of Columbia), five territories, and regions of interest.

Users can select data points and time periods of interest for topics such as:

• Regional trends in net electricity generation by renewable resources

• Coal production and employment trends in Kentucky, and coal use in neighboring states

• Motor gasoline prices in retail and spot markets versus stocks and consumption

• Nuclear power plant outages in Florida plotted against peak regional electricity load

• Ethanol plant production across the Midwest

• Electricity generation estimates for small-scale solar production by state

Each custom dashboard draws from more than 1,700 state- and regional-level data series, which pull from more than 50 data sources, including sources outside of EIA. Users can filter much of the data in the charts and tables by data frequency, time period, geographic location, energy source, and sector. In addition, users can download custom charts and graphs on demand or embed dynamic charts on websites. Raw data sets are also available for download through several formats.

EIA is soliciting feedback as the public beta phase continues over the coming months. We invite you to try the portal’s features and send us your thoughts.