Evaluating the Safety of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Critical Facilities

While every data center operator is eager to optimize space, efficiency, and operating resources, none are willing to sacrifice safety to make these improvements. Although most operators still choose lead acid batteries in data center applications today, interest in (and adoption of) lithium ion in the data center and other critical facilities appears to be building momentum.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments