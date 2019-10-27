Skip navigation
Menu
EV charging MarioGuti/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Maintenance, Repair & Operations>Energy Management

New Study Shows EV Virtual Power Plant Eliminates Residential Peak Demand

SCE customers using EV batteries as virtual power plant save $560 per year

A new study conducted by Jackson Associates of 5,000 Southern California Edison customers' hourly loads, commuting behavior, and potential electric vehicle (EV) ownership shows that EV batteries used as a utility virtual power plant (VPP) can shift the entire residential peak load to nighttime hours with only 10% EV market saturation. Download the four-page whitepaper here.

"We were surprised both at the relatively small 10% EV market saturation required to completely clip the SCE residential peak and the large annual savings of $560/EV per customer even after paying for nighttime recharging," said President of Jackson Associates and author of the report Dr. Jerry Jackson. "These results suggest that utilities should shift from defensive "managed charging" strategies to an offense strategy that draws on EV battery storage during peak hours with overnight recharging."

According to the research firm, this study provides the first publicly available EV virtual power plant analysis based on individual utility customer's hourly loads and commuting behavior. SCE customer data were drawn from the widely used MAISY Utility Customer Hourly Loads Database. Note: Benefits of an EV VPP vary by utility and require analysis of individual customer residential hourly loads, commuting behavior, and relative cost of on-peak and off-peak power.

TAGS: Renewables
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Powerful Changes in High-Power Charging
Powerful Changes in High-Power EV Charging
Oct 23, 2019
battery cabinet
Evaluating the Safety of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Critical Facilities
Oct 11, 2019
Opportunities Abound in the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Arena
Aug 22, 2019
Electric vehicle charging
The Road Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Jan 11, 2019