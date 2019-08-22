Skip navigation
Menu
Industry Viewpoint
Maintenance, Repair & Operations>Energy Management

Opportunities Abound in the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Arena

How many miles do most Americans drive per day? According to the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative, the average American (even those living in rural areas) logs between 35 and 50 miles on the road each day. In addition, the organization reports that most newer electric vehicles (EVs) offer an average full-charge range of more than 200 miles, which is more than enough to handle that route. As the number of miles EVs can travel on a single charge continues to rise, so has the prevalence of

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Electric vehicle charging
The Road Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Jan 11, 2019
MotoGP
The Kaleidoscope of Electric Vehicles
Jul 30, 2018
Electric-Vehicles-0819-PR.gif
EV Infrastructure Opportunities
Aug 23, 2019
smart grid
DOE Awards Grant to Advance “Energy Internet”
Aug 23, 2019