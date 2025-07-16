Building Tomorrow’s Electrical Workforce Today

When we surveyed leading electrical firms across the country for our annual Top 40 Electrical Design Firms project in March and our Top 50 Electrical Contractors in June, there was certainly a consensus on one key point: the ongoing skilled labor shortage. When asked “which factor is having the most negative impact on the growth of your business,” 62% of electrical design firm respondents cited “difficulty finding and retaining quality employees” as their No. 1 concern followed closely by 57% of their electrical contractor counterparts. Also on par with last year’s results, the number of Top 40 respondents who said they were experiencing “staffing issues” remained high at 89%. For the fifth year in a row, “project engineer” earned the title of “most difficult job title to fill” followed by “supervising engineer” and “design engineer.” Down from 86% last year, the vast majority (74%) of Top 50 electrical contractors indicated they continue to experience worker shortages. “Electrician” bumped “electrical foreman,” moving into the top spot for most challenging title to fill.

It’s no secret that, like many other markets, the electrical industry continues to face a critical skilled labor shortage that is only poised to intensify over the next decade. According to a 2023 report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one in three engineering roles in the nation currently goes unfilled — with “electrical engineering” identified as one of the leading fields contributing to this gap. The report estimates the nation will need about 400,000 new engineers annually through 2030 to meet demand, yet the pipeline of workers with next-generation skills, such as AI integration, automation, and digital system design, remains insufficient. The situation seems to be even more daunting among electricians. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 11% growth in employment for electricians from 2023 to 2033 (in order to fill approximately 802,000 positions), also outpacing the average for all jobs. This translates to about 80,200 new job openings per year.

Despite these very real hiring challenges, electrical design firms and contractors are making intentional investments in recruiting and retaining top-tier talent — efforts clearly reflected in the record-breaking volume and quality of nominations received for EC&M’s 30 Under 30 program. By recognizing and empowering young professionals who are driving innovation through technology, these companies are not only filling critical roles but also cultivating the next generation of leaders and redefining the future of the electrical industry. Now in its eighth year, our 30 Under 30 Electrical All Stars recognition program has become one of our brand’s most popular and impactful initiatives. Since its launch in 2018, this special report spotlights exceptional individuals under the age of 30 who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty, all while demonstrating leadership, creativity, and a forward-thinking approach to their work. One of the characteristics that sets this generation apart is how seamlessly they’re embracing cutting-edge technologies, using tools like AI, automation, and advanced software to optimize job-site efficiency, improve safety, and solve complex challenges in real time.

This year’s program broke previous records for both volume and caliber of nominations, showcasing a remarkable pool of candidates from across the industry, representing electrical contracting companies, electrical design firms, and facility/plant maintenance teams. By sharing the following personal profiles (starting on page 30), we not only celebrate the individual achievements and companies developing this top talent, but also hope to inspire the next generation of electrical professionals. Take the time to read these 30 outstanding young people’s stories and experience the electrical industry through their fresh eyes. They aren’t just keeping pace with industry changes — they’re driving them.