Test Your Interoperability IQ

Increasingly, building systems must be able to cooperate and communicate with each other to achieve higher operational efficiencies and energy savings. This ability to exchange actionable information between building systems is known as “interoperability.” For networked lighting controls (NLC), interoperability creates value-added insights and solutions that benefit stakeholders ranging from building owners and operators to lighting contractors, designers, and utilities.

Take this short quiz to see what you know about this key enabler of energy savings and a myriad of other benefits.