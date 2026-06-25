DLC Releases Updated Networked Lighting Controls Technical Requirements

Reinforcing the role of lighting controls as the foundation for deeper energy savings through connected commercial lighting, the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) finalized updates to its Networked Lighting Controls (NLC) Technical Requirements. NLC systems that apply for and meet the requirements are listed on the NLC Qualified Products List (NLC QPL), which is used by industry stakeholders to select and verify high-quality NLC systems. The NLC QPL is the only list of its kind that provides extensive, verified information on interoperability, cybersecurity, and data access for each system.

Taking effect August 3, NLC V5.2 reflects feedback received from DLC members and lighting industry stakeholders during a public comment period that followed release of the first draft of the policy in March.

“The final technical requirements include provisions that will expand the benefits of connected lighting, including support for improved interoperability, standardized system configuration, and recognition of emerging capabilities such as thermostat-enabled HVAC integration,” DLC Executive Director and CEO Tina Halfpenny said. “The NLC V5.2 revision cycle also included an effort to make our Qualified Products List easier to use for energy efficiency programs, manufacturers, building owners and project specifiers.”

NLC V5.2’s key themes include:

Expanding recognition of integrated building technologies, particularly the decarbonization strategy of lighting-to-HVAC integration via thermostats;

Facilitating verification of ongoing energy savings through system configuration reporting aligned with industry standards (specifically, American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/National Electric Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Standard C137.9) ;

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/National Electric Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Standard C137.9) Improving usability and clarity of the DLC’s NLC QPL; and

Expanding opportunities for additional market segments to participate in the NLC program, particularly horticultural lighting.

For additional context, please see the DLC Blog.

The DLC will host two webinars to provide more information on NLC V5.2. The NLC V5.2 Final Release Webinar highlighting key details of the technical requirements will take place on July 8 at 3 PM ET – register here. A second webinar at 1 PM ET on Aug. 3, NLC V5.2 Application Guidance, will focus on implementation of the new policy – register here.