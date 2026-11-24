The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) Lighting Division, in partnership with the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and Lutron, has introduced a Controls Educational Curriculum (CEC) to provide additional training for lighting industry professionals.

The new program expands NEMRA Lighting’s Stepped Educational Curriculum, launched in 2025, by offering an alternative to its existing third- and fourth-level courses for participants seeking to specialize in lighting controls. The curriculum covers lighting control fundamentals, applications for new construction and retrofit projects, codes and compliance, daylight harvesting, system integration and advanced control strategies.

The initial four-hour Controls Specialized course is designed to help participants develop the technical knowledge needed to work with lighting designers, specifiers, architects and engineers. A fourth-level Controls Professional course will provide additional advanced training.

The initiative responds to workforce development needs identified in a 2026 NEMRA Lighting member survey. Among respondents, 37% identified recruiting and skilled labor shortages as a major challenge, while 31% cited workforce development and training.

Courses are available through NEMRA Lighting's online educational program. The first two curriculum levels are free to NEMRA Lighting members, while the third and fourth levels, including the new controls courses, require both NEMRA Lighting and IES membership.

Learn more about the new program here.