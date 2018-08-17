Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Adopt New Building Energy Codes

Pennsylvania is adopting a new energy conservation code effective Oct. 1, 2018 through an update of the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code (UCC). The 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) will be the new building efficiency standard statewide except for in the city of Philadelphia, which is adopting the newer 2018 IECC standard.

These updates to efficiency standards represent a more than 26% increase in building energy efficiency over the current standard. Harold Jepsen, Vice President of Standards and Industry, Building Control Systems at Legrand, has outlined the biggest changes in the code updates related to lighting control solutions.

Among the highlights in the 2015 IECC adopted by the state are requirements for automatic daylight-responsive controls for windows and skylights; a new automatic lighting shut off provision requiring the use of occupancy sensors in 12 building space types including classrooms, conference rooms, lunch rooms, private offices, and restrooms; and exterior lighting control provisions that now require building façade and landscape lighting to be controlled independently of all other site and parking lighting.

The more stringent 2018 IECC makes Philadelphia one of the first jurisdictions in the country to follow this newly published energy efficiency standard. Among the highlights pointed out by Legrand’s Jepsen are occupancy sensor control of lighting in open plan office areas with control zones limited to 600 square feet; occupancy sensor shut-off time delay decreased to 20 minutes from the 30 minutes under the prior code; and use of Luminaire Level Lighting Control technologies as an alternate lighting control compliance option.