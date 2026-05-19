AI and Predictive Maintenance: Closing the Data Gap

In the course of reviewing microprocessor-based relay and metering data across several hospital and industrial facilities, I kept running into the same situation: the data was there. Voltage disturbances, harmonic trends, power quality anomalies, all of it logged, timestamped, sitting in the device. And, in most cases, nobody had looked at it — not recently, and not ever.

That’s worth sitting with for a moment. These are hospitals. Facilities where power quality directly affects patient care equipment, surgical suites, and life-safety systems. The monitoring infrastructure was doing its job. The gap wasn’t technology; it was process. So if the data is already there, the real question is: Is anyone looking at it? This is the central problem predictive maintenance is designed to solve — not the absence of data, but the failure to act on it.