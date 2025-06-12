    • The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of May 2025

    See which three of Trevor's videos were the most-viewed across our social media channels last month.
    June 12, 2025
    2 min read
    6849d3dfdec120144f07c2aa Ee May 2025

    The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in May 2025. 

    Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.

    To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:

    Now let's get to Trevor's May 2025 top videos!

    Sometimes when you’re working, you’re not only the electrician… you might also be the plumber. Trevor shows what he discovered when he was washing his hands and found some leaking water. Fortunately, it was an easy fix!

    You can also watch this video on YouTube and TikTok

    Learn what Trevor discovered when he was called in to replace some outlets at this dry fertilizer facility (which happens to be highly corrosive to metals).

    If you're not on Instagram, this clip is also on TikTok and YouTube (where it got more than 5,000 views!). 

    On this job site, Trevor had a LOT of direct burial work to do before an inspection. Watch this video to learn more about the challenges of this particular installation.

    This is also on TikTok and YouTube. 

    About the Author

    Trevor Ottmann

    Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of September 2024
    The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of March 2025
    Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
    Sponsored
    Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!