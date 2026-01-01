Monthly Quiz: 2026 National Electrical Code

Test your 2026 NEC knowledge with this quiz and enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon!
Jan. 1, 2026
November of 2025 ushered in a new Code cycle and introduced the 2026 edition of the National Electrical Code. The 2026 NEC brought several significant changes and it’s important for engineers and electricians to be aware of what has been added or changed. Test your 2026 NEC knowledge with this five-question EC&M Member’s Only quiz. After submitting your answers, you can enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon! Note: You don’t have to get all the answers correct to win.

Hint: A detailed breakdown of the major 2026 NEC changes (including the ones in this quiz!) can be found in this article.

About the Author

Michael Morris
Michael Morris

Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

