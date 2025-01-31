The Apprentice’s Guide to AFCIs and the NEC

Note: This article references the 2020 NEC because the Philadelphia area — the jurisdiction where this author teaches and works — operates under that version of the Code.

Outlining the use of arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) in residential and some commercial settings, Sec. 210.12 of the National Electrical Code (NEC) — which falls under Art. 210 (Branch Circuits) — is critical for electrical apprentices to master. This is because it not only helps them install wiring safely in compliance with the Code but also positions them as a knowledgeable professional in the trade. Before we jump into how to apply the NEC requirements in this area, let’s take a quick look at the purpose and history of AFCIs, starting with their definition.

Per Art. 100, an AFCI is a “device intended to provide protection from the effects of arc faults by recognizing characteristics unique to arcing and by functioning to de-energize the circuit when an arc fault is detected.”

In response to concerns that the conventional circuit breaker was not providing branch circuit arcing protection, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Electronic Industries Association (EIA) introduced the Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) circuit breaker into the NEC in 1999, and the 2002 version of the Canadian Electrical Code in Canada. The goal was to reduce home electrical fires, deaths, injuries, and property loss. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), electrical distribution systems are the third leading cause of home structure fires. The organization also notes that each year in the United States, arcing faults are responsible for starting more than 28,000 home fires, killing and injuring hundreds of people, and causing more than $700 million in property damage. These devices were designed to provide a higher level of protection than standard circuit breakers.