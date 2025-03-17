Ensuring Accuracy in Demand Factors with the NEC

NEC areas of emphasis

Aside from the 125% misconception, engineers also sometimes may make the mistake of assuming that they can determine demand factors on their own. Instead, they should follow the NEC guidelines closely. Below are some especially useful sections to focus on.

Refer to Sec. 220.40 regarding the calculated load of a feeder or service. This Section of the Code indicates that the load for a feeder or service shall not be less than the sum of the associated branch circuits after any applicable permissible demand factors are applied. The NEC does allow demand factors for less than 100% for several scenarios.

It can be reasonably assumed not all occupants in dwelling units will use loads at the same time; therefore, the NEC has several allowances for a reduction of demand load when calculating the service size for a dwelling unit. Per Sec. 220.41, the minimum unit load, which includes most of the receptacles and lights, should not be less than 3VA/SF. This can then be reduced as applicable per Table 220.45.

The demand for motors and fixed heating should be 100% unless there is an exception that satisfies Sec. 220.51 and/or Sec. 430.26, and the AHJ has granted permission for this. An example of a possible application of Sec. 220.51 and/or Sec. 430.26 is electric heaters and/or motors that do not all operate at the same time. In this case, the AHJ may grant permission to use the largest of the non-coincidental loads for consideration.

Another exception cited within Sec. 430.26 is the ability to use historical data from an existing facility when factoring in motor loads for a new facility that is similar to the existing facility. Appliance loads in a dwelling unit may have a 75% demand factor applied for the situation of four or more appliances, per Sec. 220.53.

Table 220.54 shall be used for applying demand factors for electric clothes dryers. This demand factor is more applicable when considering several dwelling units as the demand factor for one to four electric clothes dryers is 100%.

Section IV of Art. 220 also offers an alternative approach for sizing service and feeders for dwelling units; this Section is entitled “The Optional Feeder and Service Load Calculations.” This approach allows for a more bulk-type demand factor, which can be applied for general receptacle/lighting loads, appliances, and motors; however, there are certain requirements that the engineer should take note of before choosing the optional calculation method. Some examples of these requirements are that multifamily units must have electric cooking and that dwelling units are equipped with electric space heating, air conditioning, or both. Table 220.84(B) can be referenced for the optional load demand factors related to three or more multifamily dwelling units.

For multiple elevators served by the same feeder, there is a demand factor that can be used in Table 620.14. These demand factors are based on a 50% duty cycle — meaning half time on, half time off.

For situations where an engineer is required to determine whether existing distribution equipment has adequate capacity to accommodate new loads resulting from a renovation and/or addition, refer to Sec. 220.87. Actual load usage for the existing equipment should be determined either by reviewing electric utility bills for peak load over the course of a year, or an electrician can perform a 30-day load study — and the peak load from this study can be used. Once the peak load is found, it should be multiplied by 125%; this plus the new load should not exceed the ampacity of the associated feeder or rating of the service.

Receptacles shall be calculated at not less than 180VA for each single or multiple receptacle on a yoke unless it is in a dwelling unit or office. The receptacle load for dwelling units is combined with the general lighting load 3VA/SF and outlined in Sec. 220.41. Note: This does not include receptacles for specific usage such as fixed-in-place appliances. For feeder and service load calculations in office buildings, Sec. 220.43 should be referenced regarding receptacle loads.

For non-dwelling units, Table 220.56 can be used to apply a demand factor to kitchen equipment. This table is especially useful for large commercial kitchens or restaurants because a demand factor of 65% can be applied to six or more units of kitchen equipment.

Section 220.60 describes a situation in which the smaller of two loads may be disregarded in calculating the total load for a feeder or service if it and the other larger load are not likely to run at the same time. Note: This scenario should be carefully considered — the exception applies to two items that are related to each other through switching and control.

There is an Informational Note below Sec. 430.26 that indicates how demand factors determined for the design of new facilities can be validated against actual historical experience from other similar installations. An example of this would be a new manufacturing facility, which could be based on one in a similar environment with similar equipment usage and operating hours as well as a similar size of facility. Note: AHJ permission would be required to implement this approach for a new facility.