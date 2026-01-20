The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2025

We present the most bizarre electrical installation mishaps of last year that violated the 2023 National Electrical Code.
Jan. 20, 2026
2 min read

As we look back and reflect on 2025, it’s important to evaluate which topics resonated most with EC&M readers and why. After glancing at the numbers, it’s clear that our audience prioritizes National Electrical Code (NEC) coverage. Time and again, Code-focused articles, podcasts, photo galleries, and other types of content continue to rank among our most-read content, especially when they illustrate real-world installations that miss the mark in dramatic (and sometimes dangerous) ways.

That continued interest brings us to our 2025 Craziest Code Violation picks — 10 of the most extraordinary, puzzling, and downright hazardous NEC violations uncovered by EC&M NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc. From damaged UF cable stapled up trees and long-forgotten “temporary” lighting, to exposed live conductors in public fountains and parking lot equipment left vulnerable to vehicle strikes, these examples highlight what can go wrong when Code requirements are misunderstood or ignored altogether. Shoddy installers beware: If your workmanship resembles anything shown here, there’s a chance it could someday appear in the pages of EC&M or on our website someday soon.

Note: All references are based on the 2023 edition of the National Electrical Code.

For key revisions to the 2026 NEC, check out the “Top 25 Changes to the 2026 National Electrical Code” article and the “Top 25 Changes in the 2026 NEC” media gallery.

