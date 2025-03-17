  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Test Your Code IQ — March 2025

    March 17, 2025
    How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

    All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

    Q1: In a dwelling unit, any wall space, including space measured around corners and unbroken along the floor line by doorways, fireplaces, fixed cabinets, and similar openings, shall be considered wall space when the wall space is at least _______ wide.

    a) 2 ft

    b) 3 ft

    c) 4 ft

    d) 5 ft

     

    Q2: A means external to enclosures for connecting intersystem  ________ conductors shall be provided at the service equipment or metering equipment enclosure and disconnecting means of buildings or structures supplied by a feeder or branch circuit.

    a) bonding

    b) ungrounded

    c) secondary

    d) bonding and ungrounded

     

    Q3: Stainless steel and aluminum fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with galvanized steel RMC, and galvanized steel fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with aluminum RMC where not subject to _________.

    a) physical damage

    b) severe corrosive influences

    c) excessive moisture

    d) all of these

     

    Q4: Metallic structures for battery support systems shall be provided with nonconducting support members for the cells or shall be constructed with a continuous ________ material, and paint alone shall not be considered as an insulating material.

    a) insulating

    b) conductive

    c) semiconductive

    d) none of these

     

    Q5: The connection of the system bonding jumper for a separately derived system shall be made ________ on the separately derived system from the source to the first system disconnecting means or overcurrent device.

    a) in at least two locations

    b) in every location that the grounded conductor is present

    c) at any single point

    d) effectively

     

    Q6: For installations consisting of not more than two 2-wire branch circuits, the service disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than ________.

    a) 15A

    b) 20A

    c) 25A

    d) 30A

     

    Answers:

    Q1: a) 2 ft

     Per Sec. 210.52(A)(2)(1): "Any space 2 ft or more in width (including space measured around corners) and unbroken along the floor line by doorways and similar openings, fireplaces, stationary appliances, and fixed cabinets that do not have countertops or similar work surfaces" shall be considered wall space.

    Q2: a) bonding

    Section 250.94(A) states, "An intersystem bonding termination (IBT) for connecting intersystem bonding conductors shall be provided external to enclosures at the service equipment or metering equipment enclosure and at the disconnecting means for any buildings or structures that are supplied by a feeder or branch circuit."

    Q3: b) severe corrosive influences

    According to Sec. 344.14, "Stainless steel and aluminum fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with galvanized steel RMC, and galvanized steel fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with aluminum RMC where not subject to severe corrosive influences."

    Q4: a) insulating

    Section 480.9 states, "Metallic structures shall be provided with nonconducting support members for the cells, or shall be constructed with a continuous insulating material. Paint alone shall not be considered as an insulating material."

    Q5: c) at any single point

    Per Sec. 250.30(A)(1): "This connection shall be made at any single point on the separately derived system from the source to the first system disconnecting means or overcurrent device."

    Q6: d) 30A

    Section 230.79(B) confirms, "For installations consisting of not more than two 2-wire branch circuits, the service disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than 30A."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

