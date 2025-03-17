Test Your Code IQ — March 2025

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: In a dwelling unit, any wall space, including space measured around corners and unbroken along the floor line by doorways, fireplaces, fixed cabinets, and similar openings, shall be considered wall space when the wall space is at least _______ wide.

a) 2 ft

b) 3 ft

c) 4 ft

d) 5 ft

Q2: A means external to enclosures for connecting intersystem ________ conductors shall be provided at the service equipment or metering equipment enclosure and disconnecting means of buildings or structures supplied by a feeder or branch circuit.

a) bonding

b) ungrounded

c) secondary

d) bonding and ungrounded

Q3: Stainless steel and aluminum fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with galvanized steel RMC, and galvanized steel fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with aluminum RMC where not subject to _________.



a) physical damage

b) severe corrosive influences

c) excessive moisture

d) all of these

Q4: Metallic structures for battery support systems shall be provided with nonconducting support members for the cells or shall be constructed with a continuous ________ material, and paint alone shall not be considered as an insulating material.



a) insulating

b) conductive

c) semiconductive

d) none of these

Q5: The connection of the system bonding jumper for a separately derived system shall be made ________ on the separately derived system from the source to the first system disconnecting means or overcurrent device.



a) in at least two locations

b) in every location that the grounded conductor is present

c) at any single point

d) effectively

Q6: For installations consisting of not more than two 2-wire branch circuits, the service disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than ________.



a) 15A

b) 20A

c) 25A

d) 30A

Answers:

Q1: a) 2 ft

Per Sec. 210.52(A)(2)(1): "Any space 2 ft or more in width (including space measured around corners) and unbroken along the floor line by doorways and similar openings, fireplaces, stationary appliances, and fixed cabinets that do not have countertops or similar work surfaces" shall be considered wall space.

Q2: a) bonding

Section 250.94(A) states, "An intersystem bonding termination (IBT) for connecting intersystem bonding conductors shall be provided external to enclosures at the service equipment or metering equipment enclosure and at the disconnecting means for any buildings or structures that are supplied by a feeder or branch circuit."

Q3: b) severe corrosive influences

According to Sec. 344.14, "Stainless steel and aluminum fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with galvanized steel RMC, and galvanized steel fittings and enclosures shall be permitted to be used with aluminum RMC where not subject to severe corrosive influences."

Q4: a) insulating

Section 480.9 states, "Metallic structures shall be provided with nonconducting support members for the cells, or shall be constructed with a continuous insulating material. Paint alone shall not be considered as an insulating material."

Q5: c) at any single point

Per Sec. 250.30(A)(1): "This connection shall be made at any single point on the separately derived system from the source to the first system disconnecting means or overcurrent device."

Q6: d) 30A

Section 230.79(B) confirms, "For installations consisting of not more than two 2-wire branch circuits, the service disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than 30A."

