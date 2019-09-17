EC&M Product of the Year Winners Honored at NECA 2019

Senior Director of Content Mike Eby was on hand at the NECA 2019 Show in Las Vegas, September 15 through September 17 to honor this year's EC&M Product of the Year Winners. Here he is, presenting each recipient with a commemorative plaque and offering congratulations from the magazine as well as the industry. Flip through the gallery to see this year's Platinum, Gold and Silver winners, and read the original article from the August 2019 issue for more details on the winning products.

Established in 2001, the EC&M Product of the Year competition recognizes excellence in new product development for the electrical industry. Honoring inventiveness in product design, as well as improvements in safety and efficiency, the competition’s two-fold judging and voting process determines the most ground-breaking products of the past year that allow electrical design professionals, installers, and maintenance personnel to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively. Products eligible for this year’s competition were those introduced to the market between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018. A hand-picked panel of judges ranked the 110 products entered into this year’s contest based on a uniform list of scoring criteria, ultimately selecting 35 category winners for the first phase of the competition. These category winners were then narrowed down to just three through an online poll available to our readers on the EC&M website. By casting their votes, EC&M subscribers determined the platinum, gold, and silver award-winning products of the year.