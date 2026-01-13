Conducting the PQ Survey and Taking Corrective Action

For voltage

Make sure that the meter is specified to operate in the voltage range to be measured. Each meter voltage connection should go to the corresponding circuit phase as directed by the meter manufacturer. Ensure your instrument connections match the wiring of the circuit or load. This is usually wye versus delta, but there are, of course, other wiring configurations.

For a 3-phase circuit, if there is a neutral, then you have the choice of connecting as a wye (phase to neutral) or delta (phase to phase). Although metered values in a wye circuit are easier to understand, it's recommended to connect the meter in the same way as the load is wired, which could be delta. This way, the meter is seeing what the load is seeing.

Note that delta circuits can be a little confusing due to the inherent 30-degree phase shift between the phase-connected voltage and line-connected current. It appears to throw off the individual phase power factor and other metered values. It is all correct, but can be confusing.

For current

Also, follow the meter manufacturer's guidelines and choose an appropriate current transformer (CT). Both the physical size and amperage are important. Make sure the CT can safely and properly close around the conductor and that its range is appropriate for the circuit under test-voltage and current ratings. Saturating a CT by measuring a load above its range can cause misleading readiness. On the flip side, measuring too low a current when using a large CT can also cause inaccuracies and noise pickup.

Make sure that each current probe is connected to its corresponding voltage phase. Also, confirm the CT orientation. For flex and clamp CTs, there is usually an arrow that should point towards the load.

In summary, verify circuit connections before you walk away. Miswired CTs or voltage leads can lead to useless or misleading data.

The monitoring process

Follow these guidelines:

Verify wiring connections to the PQ instrument:

Before starting, verify that your voltage and current wiring to the instrument is correct as described above.

Use your instruments' real-time scope and/or phasor capabilities as a final confirmation of correct wiring. Sometimes, one-line diagrams, schematics, or as-built wire markings are incorrect. Look for:

■ Correct phase sequence of voltage based on your wiring configuration. For example: A, B, C and not A, C, B, etc.

■ Current readings correspond to their respective voltage channels (e.g., A current correlates to A voltage, etc.)

■ The orientation of each current probe is correct. If the arrow points towards the source instead of the load, the current waveform will appear inverted and 180 degrees out of phase with the voltage.

■ Most circuits are inductive, so the current will lag the voltage. If the voltage is leading the current, it could be miswired.





PQ instrument triggers settings. Configuring your PQ instrument and the actual trigger settings is application dependent, but here are some rules of thumb:

Set the instrument's trigger limits (i.e., sags/dips, swells, harmonics) to match the specifications of the load under test. If there are multiple loads in the circuit, use the load with the tightest specs. As an example, if the load has a voltage specification of +5% and -8%, set the instruments' high and low limits to those values. If you don’t know the tolerances of your load(s), then setting the voltage limits to +/-10% is a good place to start. Follow the same logic for harmonics and other limits where applicable.

Trend, but do not trigger on current unless necessary. Current can vary greatly, and improper current triggers can record a lot of data with little added value.

Periodic or journal recording of your PQ instrument. These are periodic fixed-time recordings of your measured parameters, typically every 10 or 15 minutes. This interval may be user-adjustable from seconds to hours, depending on the instrument. Many PQ instruments will record the minimum, maximum, and average at each of these intervals. These recorded values can be trended over time (time plots), which is valuable information. Start monitoring , but don’t leave yet!