Harmonics: What Electrical Contractors Need to Know — Part 2

Industry standards for harmonics

Harmonic issues are rarely solved by looking at one number. A high THD value may tell you distortion is present, for instance, but it won’t tell you why it’s happening or what mitigation method to use. That’s where standards, proper measurement methods, and a basic understanding of harmonics come together.

Here are the key things to know about the standards: IEEE 519 is primarily applied in North America, and IEC 61000-4-7 is used in Europe and other parts of the world. These two harmonic standards use the same core measurement techniques, but they are applied differently.

Like any measurement, harmonic measurements need to be appropriate and repeatable. If two qualified meters are measuring the same circuit at the same time, the results should be comparable. Without recognized measurement methods, harmonic readings can be unreliable and cannot be defended.

IEC 61000-4-7 was the first standard to define harmonic measurement methods and is the basis of IEEE 519 described below. It defines the measurement techniques for voltage and current harmonics and interharmonics in 50 Hz and 60 Hz systems. Harmonics are integer multiples of the fundamental frequency (i.e., 120 Hz, 180 Hz, etc.), while interharmonics are frequencies in between the integer harmonics.

IEC 61000-4-7 defines harmonic parameters and measurement methods, but not harmonic compliance limits, which are defined in other IEC standards. Measurements are made on a 200-millisecond measurement window that equals 12 cycles on a 60 Hz system or 10 cycles on a 50 Hz system. This timing detail may sound academic, but it has practical value. Harmonic distortion can change quickly as equipment cycles on and off, production lines start and stop, or drives change speed. A standards-based measurement method gives the data a consistent foundation.

IEEE 519 is primarily applied in North America. Starting with the 2014 revision, and updated in 2022, IEEE 519 uses the measurement methods of IEC 61000-4-7 but adds two parameters and compliance limits. Very short time and short time harmonics are 3-second and 10-minute aggregations respectively of individual harmonics. These two new parameters are the basis of daily and weekly pass/fail compliance limits at different voltage and current levels.

Note that IEEE 519 is intended for use at the point of common coupling (PCC), which is usually the interface between the utility and the user. For contractors, it’s important to remember that IEEE 519 is generally used to evaluate how a facility impacts the utility grid, rather than assessing every individual branch circuit.