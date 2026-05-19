Strategies for Maximizing Job-Site Safety

Experience is a great way to avoid unnecessary risks. It’s also a great way to take unnecessary risks because if you can do something in your sleep, you might be sleepwalking into danger. In fact, when EC&M asked safety and risk management experts to list the top reasons for workplace incidents, the same word kept coming up.

“Complacency is probably the biggest driver for risk in any job,” says Kevin Kolhonen, JM Electrical Company health and safety manager. “With the mundane day-to-day tasks, people tend to get into routines.”

“Complacency and assumptions are surefire ways to increase risk,” says

D. Scott Risch, Rosendin Electric senior vice president of health, safety, and environmental.

“Complacency stemming from routine work, often reinforced by repeated success despite unsafe behaviors,” says Travis Keeney, Tri-City Electric vice president of risk management.

As counterintuitive as it might sound, they also agree that certain other types of routines can mitigate risk.

“The biggest thing is breaking that and getting people thinking: speaking with crews, meeting with foremen on-site, and driving home pre-task plans,” Kolhonen says. “Every day before you start work, eliminate the hazards that you’re going to be diving into throughout the job.”

Rosendin Electric’s pre-task work plan is a two-day process.

“Our foremen begin preparing and planning the day before to ensure everything has been considered before crews arrive, ready to work,” Risch says. “After reviewing the plan and discussing, our crews inspect their tools and equipment and verify that their work area is free from hazards. Neglecting lockout/tagout (LOTO), working on live equipment, ignoring clearances, or using damaged tools and cords are all hazards that can and should be identified before the work begins.”

A team effort is key.

“We treat mental health as seriously as physical health,” Risch says. “Checking in with team members is an important part of preparing for the day ahead. Sometimes our colleagues have an off day and aren’t as focused as usual. We follow two-person verification for all high-risk activities.”

Daily pre-task planning is also an ideal opportunity to consider how change-orders affect safety requirements.

“Formal stop points are implemented whenever the scope of work changes,” Keeney says. “At these points, crews regroup to reassess conditions, identify any new hazards, and develop appropriate mitigation strategies before proceeding with the revised task.”