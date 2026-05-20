The Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2025

Each year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) releases a list of its top 10 most frequently cited standards from the prior year. The list below reveals which citations topped the charts — while the top 10 were the same as last year, keep in mind that the order did shift slightly.
- Fall Protection — General Requirements took the No. 1 spot, increasing from 6,307 total violations in 2024 to 6,992 in 2025.
- Hazard Communication maintained the No. 2 spot, which it held in 2024 with 2,888 total citations compared to 3,010 in 2025.
- Ladders remained in the same position as last year, but saw nearly 300 more citations, totaling 2,842 in 2025.
- Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout) moved up one spot from No. 5 in 2024 and saw a total of 2,562 citations.
- Respiratory Protection moved down one spot from last year and also saw fewer total citations, for a total of 2,294.
- Scaffolding moved up two spots from its 2024 ranking. This category had 2,286 cited violations, up more than 400 from last year.
- Fall Protection Training maintained the same spot but saw slightly more total citations than in 2024 for a total of 2,216 in 2025.
- Powered Industrial Trucks moved down two spots in 2025 and saw fewer violations. In 2025, this category had 2,150 citations.
- Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment: Eye and Face Protection kept its No. 9 spot but did see a slight increase in total citations in 2025, for a total of 1,965.
- Machine Guarding also kept its longstanding No. 10 position for a total of 1,498 violations in 2025.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates