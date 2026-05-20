The Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2025

OSHA's annual list reveals the most frequently cited safety standards in 2025, with fall protection leading the list, highlighting ongoing safety challenges.
May 20, 2026
2 min read
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As it has for several years, Fall Protection — General Requirements (29 CFR 1926.501) maintained the No. 1 spot.

As it has for several years, Fall Protection — General Requirements (29 CFR 1926.501) maintained the No. 1 spot. 

Each year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) releases a list of its top 10 most frequently cited standards from the prior year. The list below reveals which citations topped the charts — while the top 10 were the same as last year, keep in mind that the order did shift slightly. 

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  1. Fall Protection — General Requirements took the No. 1 spot, increasing from 6,307 total violations in 2024 to 6,992 in 2025. 
  2. Hazard Communication maintained the No. 2 spot, which it held in 2024 with 2,888 total citations compared to 3,010 in 2025. 
  3. Ladders remained in the same position as last year, but saw nearly 300 more citations, totaling 2,842 in 2025. 
  4. Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout) moved up one spot from No. 5 in 2024 and saw a total of 2,562 citations. 
  5. Respiratory Protection moved down one spot from last year and also saw fewer total citations, for a total of 2,294
  6. Scaffolding moved up two spots from its 2024 ranking. This category had 2,286 cited violations, up more than 400 from last year. 
  7. Fall Protection Training maintained the same spot but saw slightly more total citations than in 2024 for a total of 2,216 in 2025. 
  8. Powered Industrial Trucks moved down two spots in 2025 and saw fewer violations. In 2025, this category had 2,150 citations. 
  9. Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment: Eye and Face Protection kept its No. 9 spot but did see a slight increase in total citations in 2025, for a total of 1,965
  10. Machine Guarding also kept its longstanding No. 10 position for a total of 1,498 violations in 2025. 
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