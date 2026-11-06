Registration Now Open for the 2027 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop

Registration is open for the IEEE IAS 2027 Electrical Safety Workshop, March 22-26 at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada.
Nov. 6, 2026
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The fountain at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, NV. This is the venue location for the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop in 2027.

The IEEE Industrial Applications Society (IAS) recently announced that registration is now open for its 2027 Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW), which is sponsored by the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee (ESafeC). The workshop takes place from March 22 to March 26 in Reno, Nev., at the Peppermill Resort. 

The ESW is designed to provide an international forum to enable and accelerate electrical safety curlture to help prevent workplace injusries from electrical hazards, according to the site. Some of the topics covered at the event may include but are not limited to hazard phenomena, inherently safer design, work practices, hazard mitigation, and electrical safety management. 

The registration page contains more information regarding the event, hotel block, sponsors, and content areas. 

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