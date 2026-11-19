The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) recently announced its new online health and wellness training program designed specifically for construction professionals. FIT - Fuel. Improve. Thrive., developed in partnership with Trivent Safety Consulting, gives construction companies an affordable, accessible way to help their employees better understand and care for their physical and mental well being.

There are four difference courses addressing common health and wellness considerations for people working in the construction industry: nutrition and hydration; strength and mobility; injury prevention; and behavioral safety.

The courses combine video instruction from construction subject matter experts with interactive activities, practical exercises, and downloadable resources with a focus on information that is applicable to the daily routine of workers.

For more information on the FIT program, read the original press release from NCCER.