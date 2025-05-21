Tracking Wearable Safety Tech Trends

Never alone

Besides detecting voltage, some wearables transmit an alert with the person’s location when there are signs of injury, such as a sudden change in position that could be due to a fall or being thrown across the room by an arc blast.

“To me, the big issue is there are so many people that work alone,” says Randy Barnett, an NFPA-certified electrical safety professional and electrical codes & safety manager for NTT Training. “You’re down in the basement working on a panel or up on level 13 at the top of the boiler, and maybe somebody knows you were going out to work on that, but that’s about it.

“You can be on the step ladder, get a little shock, and the shock isn’t bad, but it’s the 10-foot fall to the ground. Who’s going to know about it? When are they going to find you? I think there are a lot of opportunities for better protection in the construction industry.”

One challenge with sending alerts is connectivity. For example, deep inside a building, the wearable might not be able to “see” enough GPS satellites to pinpoint the person’s location. In other cases, cellular coverage might be weak or nonexistent. Wearables could also be part of a job safety plan, especially for lone workers.

“NFPA 70E requires an emergency response plan,” Barnett says. “It doesn’t need to be a big document. Just simply one line: ‘Employee will wear a wearable in case of abnormal movement’ or ‘Employee will remain in radio contact while performing the job’ or ‘A second person who’s trained in first aid is standing to respond.’ To me, that’s key. If I’ve got a plan and execute that plan, then I’m going to be one heck of a lot safer than if it’s like ‘I hope somebody remembers I’m down here working on this.’”

Most wearables provide the ability to monitor employee usage, including how often an alert sounds.

“It allows the customer to see how the product is being used — so from an ROI perspective, to know the products are being used; as well as compliance, that they are being used correctly,” says Campbell Macdonald, Proxxi CEO.

Another challenge is overcoming employee concerns about being tracked, such as their location and whether they’re even using the device.

“While most think about the trust concerns, like what employers will do with the data, others are concerned that this is another item they have to remember to put on and wear,” says Scott Risch, vice president of environment, health, and safety at San Jose, Calif.-based Rosendin Electric. “In time, people will become more comfortable with wearable technology as they begin to see and experience the benefits of the data. The industry has made significant progress in making wearable technology smaller and more comfortable. I believe that in the near future, wearable technology will be more integrated into the products we already use and be a significant resource for employers to help ensure their teams stay safe.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) could also help improve safety by identifying work styles that increase the risk of injury. One way to accomplish this is by analyzing video from any source, such as a smartphone.

“Then you get the result of the ergonomic evaluation,” says SangHyun Lee, a University of Michigan professor who specializes in motion capture analytics.