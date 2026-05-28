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EC&M On Air

Podcast: Brownfield AI”: Upgrading Existing Data Centers Faster Than New Builds

In this episode of the EC&M On Air podcast, Ellen Parson Head of Content at EC&M speaks with David Speidelsbach, VP Sales and Strategic Initiatives at Wesco and Alan Turner - VP Strategic Accounts, Data Centers at Eaton
May 28, 2026
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As AI demand accelerates, many data center operators are turning to brownfield upgrades to deploy capacity faster than greenfield construction allows. This conversation looks at how data center teams are unlocking AI performance from existing facilities—navigating electrical, cooling, and operational constraints while phasing upgrades to protect uptime and reliability.

For electrical engineers and electrical contractors, these projects represent both opportunity and risk. This episode explores where they fit into brownfield AI upgrades, how to get involved early, what makes these projects different from traditional data center work, and whether they’re worth the time, effort, and complexity.

Rather than focusing on “winning projects,” the discussion centers on how the industry is extracting AI capacity from existing facilities—managing constraints, executing phased upgrades, and integrating power, cooling, and monitoring systems in live environments.

Sponsored by:

https://www.wesco.com/us/en.html
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