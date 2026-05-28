Podcast: Brownfield AI”: Upgrading Existing Data Centers Faster Than New Builds

As AI demand accelerates, many data center operators are turning to brownfield upgrades to deploy capacity faster than greenfield construction allows. This conversation looks at how data center teams are unlocking AI performance from existing facilities—navigating electrical, cooling, and operational constraints while phasing upgrades to protect uptime and reliability.

For electrical engineers and electrical contractors, these projects represent both opportunity and risk. This episode explores where they fit into brownfield AI upgrades, how to get involved early, what makes these projects different from traditional data center work, and whether they’re worth the time, effort, and complexity.

Rather than focusing on “winning projects,” the discussion centers on how the industry is extracting AI capacity from existing facilities—managing constraints, executing phased upgrades, and integrating power, cooling, and monitoring systems in live environments.