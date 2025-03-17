Online Partial Discharge Detection and Location

Power cables are important assets in electric utility transmission networks for the reliable operation of power systems. To prevent catastrophic failures in underground cables and terminations, it is important to know how to leverage the various types of available sensors that can detect partial discharge (PD) and locate the source so that appropriate action can be taken to avoid in-service failures. This article answers questions about how technology can help identify partial discharge in underground cables without expensive shutdown time.

Power cable systems consist of the cables themselves and their accessories — joints and terminations. In recent years, the use of high-voltage (HV) power cables has increased due to more densely populated urban areas and new power cables being installed in old networks.

New synthetic polymer materials have boosted the birth of extruded XLPE power cables, and the use of XLPE insulation in HV cables is increasing due to its advantages: low dielectric losses, suitability for high operating temperatures, and relatively easy and low-cost manufacturing.

Let’s address some key questions that arise around the topic of PD testing.

Q: How can you ensure the reliability and availability of cables that experience transients, lightning, or switching surges and fault voltages?

Electrical diagnostic tests have played a role, though this often involves expensive shutdowns and other cost implications. Most dielectric failures in HV XLPE cables are associated with defects in joints and terminations that develop over the lifetime of a cable system. To detect such changes at an early stage, detailed information on insulation condition is necessary. As an alternative to traditional diagnostic methods, this information can be achieved by PD monitoring during the operation of the equipment.

The most effective tool to detect local damage, defects, and/or localized aging processes in extruded cable systems is measuring PD. On-line PD measurements are most suitable for detecting problems in cable terminations and joints. Harmful levels of PD can be detected well before a breakdown.

With continuous measurement, reliable estimations about insulation condition can be made.

Possible applications for online PD measurements are:

Quality assurance of installed cables

Continuous cable monitoring

Location of problematic joints and terminations

Prioritizing cable replacements

Q: What are the advantages of online PD monitoring over offline PD measurement?

Using PD technology has proven to be an excellent method to identify problems in insulation. IEC 60270, High-Voltage Test Techniques — Partial Discharge Measurements, details the most adaptive and conventional method of measuring PD. However, this method is most suitable for offline diagnostics in environments with less electromagnetic interference. Since aging of the insulation of in-service HV components is ongoing, on-site PD testing and diagnosis have attracted increased interest for use in condition monitoring. Since conventional PD measuring systems used in a controlled factory environment are not generally suitable for on-site application, specialized PD detection and measurement methods have been introduced.

PD signals can be detected by unconventional PD measuring methods and systems that use the physical characteristics and properties of the PD processes. These methods have gained significant popularity as they can be applied while equipment is operating. For example, unconventional PD coupling methods based on inductive or capacitive sensors have led to increased sensitivity at the accessories (joints) compared to conventional PD detection at the cable end. One promising approach is the use of inductive PD sensors at terminations and cross-bonding the links of long HV cable systems.