Electrical Testing Quiz: Partial Discharge

Partial discharge in electrical equipment insulation can lead to catastrophic failure. NETA Certified Technicians must understand the reasons partial discharge may occur and how to properly detect, diagnose, and correct it.
This article was provided by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), www.NETAworld.org. NETA was formed in 1972 to establish uniform testing procedures for electrical equipment and systems. Today the association accredits electrical testing companies; certifies electrical testing technicians; publishes the ANSI/NETA Standards for Acceptance Testing, Maintenance Testing, Commissioning, and the Certification of Electrical Test Technicians; and provides training through its annual conferences, PowerTest and EPIC – Electrical Power Innovations Conference, and its expansive library of educational resources.