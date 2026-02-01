Electrical Testing Quiz: Partial Discharge

It's time to test your knowledge on partial discharge!
Feb. 1, 2026
NETA
Partial discharge in electrical equipment insulation can lead to catastrophic failure. NETA Certified Technicians must understand the reasons partial discharge may occur and how to properly detect, diagnose, and correct it.

NETA
This article was provided by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), www.NETAworld.org. NETA was formed in 1972 to establish uniform testing procedures for electrical equipment and systems. Today the association accredits electrical testing companies; certifies electrical testing technicians; publishes the ANSI/NETA Standards for Acceptance Testing, Maintenance Testing, Commissioning, and the Certification of Electrical Test Technicians; and provides training through its annual conferences, PowerTest and EPIC – Electrical Power Innovations Conference, and its expansive library of educational resources.  

About the Author

Morgan Gieni

CET, PSE

Morgan Gieni, CET, PSE, is the Technical Support Lead — Technical Field Services (TFS) at Magna IV Engineering. He is a Certified Engineering Technologist through ASET — The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta and a Power System Electrician. Gieni has extensive knowledge and experience regarding the commissioning, repair, and maintenance of electrical power systems equipment. He has spent the past few years of his career building technical training programs, providing technical support, and mentoring field service employees. Gieni holds NETA Level IV Senior Technician Certification and is on NETA’s Technical Resource Committee.

