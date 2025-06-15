2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firm Projects in the Spotlight: Part 1

The leading electrical design firms in the field experienced a record-setting year in 2024 with combined revenues reaching $5.223 billion for EC&M's Top 40 (as determined by our annual survey), an almost 18% increase over the previous year . This growth was driven by a strong business climate with 78% of firms reporting positive conditions and a significant increase in backlog .

Looking ahead to 2025, the industry remains optimistic with more than three-quarters of firms expecting continued revenue growth despite economic uncertainties and potential shifts in federal funding . Firms are actively integrating advanced technologies like AI, augmented reality, and virtual reality to enhance design processes, improve collaboration, and meet evolving client needs, while also addressing persistent staffing challenges through targeted hiring and training initiatives .

For more on how these firms performed as well as comprehensive analysis on the most important factors affecting their business this year, see EC&M’s 2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report. In addition to the annual survey results, we also present a sample of some of the most notable electrical projects Top 40 firms worked on in 2024.

Scroll through Part 1 of the gallery to see some of the most innovative project photos sent in by this year's Top 40, representing the diverse scope of work that helped this year’s collective group deliver record revenue numbers. Part 2 will be coming soon.