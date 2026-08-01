Electrical Testing Quiz: Power System Life Extension

All electrical equipment has a finite lifespan. Recognizing the signs of aging and understanding how to assess equipment health is essential. As NETA Certified Technicians, we play a critical role in helping to extend the operational life of electrical systems by implementing proactive maintenance strategies that enable our customers to maximize performance and reliability for as long as possible.
This article was provided by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), www.NETAworld.org. NETA was formed in 1972 to establish uniform testing procedures for electrical equipment and systems. Today the association accredits electrical testing companies; certifies electrical testing technicians; publishes the ANSI/NETA Standards for Acceptance Testing, Maintenance Testing, Commissioning, and the Certification of Electrical Test Technicians; and provides training through its annual conferences, PowerTest and EPIC – Electrical Power Innovations Conference, and its expansive library of educational resources.