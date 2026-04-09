EC&M On Air Presents Next-Gen Insights with Hannah Shasserre, ArchKey Solutions
In this Next-Gen Insights, Ellen Parson is joined by Hannah Shasserre, Project Engineer at ArchKey Solutions, to discuss what led her to succeed in the electrical industry and to become a 2025 EC&M 30 Under 30 All Star honoree. She discusses how she got started in the industry, challenges she's faced on the job and how she overcame them, her favorite projects, and tips for other young professionals.
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