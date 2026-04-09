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EC&M On Air

EC&M On Air Presents Next-Gen Insights with Hannah Shasserre, ArchKey Solutions

30 Under 30 All Star Hannah Shasserre sits down with Ellen to share insights into her career in the electrical industry.
April 9, 2026
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In this Next-Gen Insights, Ellen Parson is joined by Hannah Shasserre, Project Engineer at ArchKey Solutions, to discuss what led her to succeed in the electrical industry and to become a 2025 EC&M 30 Under 30 All Star honoree. She discusses how she got started in the industry, challenges she's faced on the job and how she overcame them, her favorite projects, and tips for other young professionals. 

About the Author

Ellen Parson
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Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

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