EC&M On Air — The Everyday Electrician's Top Videos & Behind-the-Scenes

In this episode of EC&M On Air, Trevor Ottmann, owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennet, Neb., joins Ellen Parson of EC&M to discuss the Everyday Electrician! In case you haven't heard of Trevor, he is the face behind the Everyday Electrician video series, which we publish on our Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channel, where he shares tips/tricks and what a day in the life looks like as an electrical contractor. In this conversation, we learn more about his work running his own business and take a deep dive into a few of his most viral videos.