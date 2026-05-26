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EC&M On Air

EC&M On Air — The Everyday Electrician's Top Videos & Behind-the-Scenes

Trevor Ottmann, the face behind EC&M's The Everyday Electrician, joins the podcast to discuss some of his best videos.
May 26, 2026
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In this episode of EC&M On Air, Trevor Ottmann, owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennet, Neb., joins Ellen Parson of EC&M to discuss the Everyday Electrician! In case you haven't heard of Trevor, he is the face behind the Everyday Electrician video series, which we publish on our Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channel, where he shares tips/tricks and what a day in the life looks like as an electrical contractor. In this conversation, we learn more about his work running his own business and take a deep dive into a few of his most viral videos. 

About the Author

Ellen Parson
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Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

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