EC&M On Air — Insights on Recruiting & Training the Future Generation of Electricians

In this episode, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson is joined by Michael Catalano, high school guidance counselor and master electrician from Saugerties, N.Y., who has been instrumental in recruiting young electricians through the programs offered within his school district. He explains the BOCES program and how a unique partnership between high school electrical students and Habitat for Humanity is both helping develop their skillset in a real-world capacity and benefit the local community.

As the skilled labor shortage continues to impact the electrical industry and other trades, insights into how to best recruit and educate electricians — starting in high school or even earlier — is paramount.