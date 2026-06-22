|
EC&M On Air

EC&M On Air — Insights on Recruiting & Training the Future Generation of Electricians

This episode features Michael Catalano, master electrician and high school guidance counselor, on how high school programs are training young electricians, addressing industry labor shortages, and benefiting the local community.
June 22, 2026
Add Us On Google
ID 38697919 © Bigapplestock | Dreamstime.com
6a3982be8127c86c6357ba40 Dreamstime Xl 38697919
Listen on Apple buttonListen on Spotify buttonListen on iHeartRadio buttonListen on Podbean button

In this episode, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson is joined by Michael Catalano, high school guidance counselor and master electrician from Saugerties, N.Y., who has been instrumental in recruiting young electricians through the programs offered within his school district. He explains the BOCES program and how a unique partnership between high school electrical students and Habitat for Humanity is both helping develop their skillset in a real-world capacity and benefit the local community. 

As the skilled labor shortage continues to impact the electrical industry and other trades, insights into how to best recruit and educate electricians — starting in high school or even earlier — is paramount. 

About the Author

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding Serious Injury & Fatalities in the Construction Industry
Code Q&A: Overhead Service Conductors
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!