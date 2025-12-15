The Best of the Worst: 2025’s Most Interesting What’s Wrong Here Photos — Part 2

Unveiling “Best of the Worst” Code violations Part 1 last week, we’re back with round 2 of some of the most puzzling electrical installations NEC Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc encountered in 2025. With his uncanny ability to uncover an endless assortment of installation blunders, we present (in no particular order) the standout “best of the worst” photos from 2025.
Take your time with each photo, consider the hint provided, and then flip to the next slide for Russ’s detailed technical breakdown of each violation (based on the 2023 National Electrical Code). ICYMI, check out Part 1.
