Burns Engineering Acquires PRVN Consultants to Expand Power and Utilities Capabilities

Burns Engineering, Inc., an established engineering solutions provider, announced the acquisition of PRVN Consultants, Inc., a specialized engineering firm serving the district energy, power generation, and combined heat and power markets.

Established in 2011, PRVN provides mechanical, electrical, controls, and structural engineering for central energy plants, utility distribution systems, industrial process facilities, and related infrastructure. PRVN brings expertise in combined heat and power, power generation, central heating and chilled water plants, thermal energy storage, renewable fuels, geothermal energy, process water treatment, process controls, and automation.

The acquisition of PRVN reflects Burns’ continued focus on expanding its Power & Utilities capabilities through strong, aligned partnerships. PRVN is a highly complementary addition to Burns’ service offerings, strengthening the firm’s ability to support complex district energy, power generation, and utility infrastructure projects. PRVN’s practical, collaborative approach and strong record of repeat business align with Burns’ commitment to responsive service and technically sound solutions. The combination will expand Burns’ Midwest presence and strengthen its ability to deliver resilient, reliable, and sustainable energy infrastructure for institutional, industrial, and utility clients.

“This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Burns and our Power & Utilities practice,” said Matthew Burns, President and CEO of Burns. “PRVN has built a strong reputation for solving complex district energy and power generation challenges with practical, efficient engineering solutions. The joining of Burns and PRVN strengthens our mechanical, electrical, controls and structural capabilities, expands our Midwest presence, and positions us to deliver more integrated solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and resilience for our clients.”

“We are proud to join Burns, a firm that shares our commitment to technical excellence, collaboration and lasting client relationships,” said Jim Nonnenmann, P.E., President of PRVN Consultants. “Burns’ national platform and complementary infrastructure expertise create new opportunities for our team members and broaden support available to our clients. Together, we are well positioned to advance efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy systems across the Midwest and nationwide.”