M.C. Dean Plans $412.5 Million Virginia Manufacturing Expansion

M.C. Dean plans to invest $412.5 million to expand its Modular Mission Critical manufacturing campus in Caroline County, Va., creating 1,950 jobs, according to an announcement from Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The expansion includes two new manufacturing facilities: a 442,000-square-foot building at the existing main campus and a 1.5-million-square-foot facility on the company’s north campus. Both buildings will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies, including industrial machinery, automation and robotics. By 2030, the campus is expected to encompass more than 3.6 million square feet across 1,300 acres, making it the largest modular manufacturing campus in the United States.

M.C. Dean manufactures and integrates power, mechanical, communications, automation, security, and life safety systems for customers in industries including technology, health care, transportation and federal infrastructure. The company said the expansion will increase production capacity to meet growing customer demand. Its manufacturing operations support digital infrastructure and other capital projects through prefabricated and modular systems.

The company also plans to establish a Power Systems Training Center at Caroline High School in 2027. The center will provide electrical systems training and a career and technical education pathway connecting students with potential employment opportunities. The expansion will receive support from Virginia’s Talent Accelerator Program, which provides customized workforce training and recruitment services. The state has also approved up to $45 million in project support, subject to General Assembly approval.

For more details, read the original press release.