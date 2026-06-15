The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers: 2025

When it comes to the highest-paying cities for electrical engineers in the United States, it should be no surprise that six of the 10 hail from California — which took the top spot when it came to the states with the highest electrical engineer compensation.

Scroll below to see which 10 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) rank the highest in pay based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage study from May 2025 study. Note: Keep in mind that these rankings do not take cost of living into account.