The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers: 2025

When it comes to the highest-paying cities for electrical engineers in the United States, it should be no surprise that six of the 10 hail from California — which took the top spot when it came to the states with the highest electrical engineer compensation.
Scroll below to see which 10 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) rank the highest in pay based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage study from May 2025 study. Note: Keep in mind that these rankings do not take cost of living into account.
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. takes the No. 1 spot. The hourly mean wage for this MSA is $91.04, while the annual mean wage is $189,370.
- San Francisco-Oakland-Fremond, Calif. is the second California city to make this list. The average hourly compensation for electrical engineers here is $77.97 and the annual mean wage is $162,170.
- The third highest-paying citie is Albuquerque, N.M., despite New Mexico not making our list of the top five highest paying states in 2025. Electrical engineers living here make an hourly mean wage of $76.07 and annual mean wage of $158,230.
- Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas, offers electrical engineers an average hourly rate of $75.93 and annual mean wage of $157,930. Keep in mind that Texas ranked as the No. 5 highest-paying state.
- Manchester-Nashua, N.H., takes the middle spot on this Top 10 list. Electrical engineers in 2025 living in that MSA made an average of $71.70 hourly and $149,130 yearly.
- Another California-based MSA to make this list is Santa Rosa-Petaluma, Calif., with an hourly mean wage for electrical engineers of $71.47 and annual mean wage of $148,660.
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif., also joins the rankings. Electrical engineers living there make an average hourly rate of $70.99 and annual mean wage of $147,650.
- The No. 8 highest-paying city is Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif., with an hourly mean rate of $70.08 and annual mean wage is $145,760.
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash., takes the No. 9 spot and hails from the No. 4 highest-paying state for electrical engineers. The hourly mean wage is $70.02 and annual mean wage is $145,630.
- The sixth and final California city to make this list is Vallejo, Calif., where electrical engineers make an average hourly wage of $69.51 and yearly mean wage of $144,580.
In case you missed it, you can also check out the lowest-paying and highest-paying states for electrical engineers in 2025.
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