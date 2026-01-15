Inside the Electrical Industry’s AI Learning Curve

One day soon, you’ll catch yourself telling interns and apprentices, “Before we had AI...,” just like Ryan Elbert reminisces about a time when there wasn’t even a computer on his desk — let alone one connected to the internet and the cloud and running AI. He wasn’t replaced by a computer, and it’s unlikely that you’ll be replaced by AI anytime soon. Why? As powerful as it is, AI is still just a tool — one that’s far better at answering questions rather than knowing what to ask.

“We see AI as a powerful tool, but its true value is realized when used by skilled technical professionals,” says Elbert, a Black & Veatch executive vice president and global director of engineering and development services. “While it can be used to automate repetitive tasks and streamline workflows, having a human in the loop is really essential, especially when it comes to construction and design.”

In electrical, AI use cases run the gamut, from producing multiple iterations of a design to creating slide decks to present those design options to a client. A common denominator — and a big part of the business case — is that AI does grunt work that otherwise would tie up highly skilled employees.

“A lot of our integration has been using Copilot to simplify routine tasks and enable our professionals to devote more time to higher-value work,” Elbert says. “I’ve used it to turn emails into PowerPoint presentations. It’s really useful for people like me to increase our skills and utilize Excel more effectively.”

Henderson Engineers is using AI for automating design work in some cases and optimizing it in others. An automation example is AI creating a basic design using criteria for where to place receptacles, luminaires, and Ethernet drops in a room full of workstations. An optimization example is having the AI analyze multiple design iterations to pinpoint the one that best meets the client’s requirements.

“If they said, ‘Optimize this for cost,’ you might get something that was easier to build, faster to build, and reduced labor,” says Dustin Schafer, CTO.

Although ChatGPT made AI an overnight sensation when it was released in November 2022, it’s just one type of AI: generative, which means it uses raw materials such as text and images to create things such as the design for an electrical raceway or a PowerPoint deck. Some electrical firms have been using other types of AI for longer.

“Rosendin has been using AI in one capacity or another for the past six years, starting with more traditional AI use cases, like predictive analytics, and leading up to using generative AI in its current form starting in late 2022,” says Jad Chalhoub, senior director of innovation. “We have also deployed a lot of automation software that I wouldn’t necessarily classify as AI, but that has had massive impacts on repetitive tasks.”