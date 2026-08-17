The Rural Data Center Revolution

The chronic shortage of electricians is a challenge everywhere, but it’s particularly acute in rural areas because the labor pool is smaller to begin with. Most new data centers are hyperscale, which exacerbates that challenge because these megaprojects require hundreds of electricians on site for a year or more.

“A 10GW data center, they’re building it in 200, 300, 400MW, or maybe even gigawatt stages,” says David Speidelsbach, Wesco’s vice president of sales and strategic initiatives. “These projects could be anywhere from one year to multiple years — even up to eight years of consistent buildout.”

Getting enough electricians to commute an hour or more from the city or suburb where they live is a tough sell, especially when the final few miles are gridlock because two-lane rural roads were never designed to handle thousands of commuters and trucks. “It takes me sometimes

45 minutes to pull out of my driveway,” one Fairfax resident told Iowa’s News Now about the data center under construction nearby.

One solution is for someone — the electrical contractor or general contractor or the data center owner — to provide on-site housing and services. This takes pressure off local roads and hotels and can help attract and retain workers, which is why it’s been done before with wind farms and other megaprojects in rural areas.

“I lived in on-site camps,” Speidelsbach says about his apprenticeship days. And, more recently, at an EV factory construction project, “they had free food services — top-shelf food. Anything the workers needed, that company made it readily available. An electrical company or even an EPC or general contractor, they are thinking beyond just their core competency.”

Ninety percent of data centers are within five miles of another one, Pew says. If an electrical or general contractor can win adjacent projects, that proximity increases the business case for providing housing.

“When I was working at Palo Verde [Generating Station] as an apprentice, we had a man camp in Tonopah, about eight miles from the job site,” says Mike Greenawalt, former Rosendin CEO. “It was a hotel that somebody had built, and after the job was over, they turned it into a Super 8. I really think that the general contractors need to look at either creating parks for the travelers to park their trailers or building man camps. We do it in the oil fields. That is going to help attract people.”

It also can help retain them.

“Right now, the way all of the contractors are attracting people is with higher wages, more overtime, and incentives,” says Greenawalt, who retired from Rosendin to launch the Greenawalt Foundation, which funds apprenticeship programs. “All that’s doing is destroying our industry because it’s burning people out. We’re trying to attract people by saying: ‘This is a viable career. It’s high paying with a good future.’ Then we tell them to go work in the middle of Missouri, and good luck finding a place or driving two hours to work. They’re not going to stay. All of that is at risk right now because of this rapid growth.”