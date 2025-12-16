The 5 Most Popular EV Articles of 2025

With the end of 2025 on the horizon, the editors of EC&M have been looking back at the most popular and impactful pieces of content from the year. As always, electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be an important topic for electrical professionals. Collected in this article are five of the top pieces of EV content from 2025. This year’s highlights feature quizzes, major news, and in-depth members only articles.
Electrical Testing Quiz: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
In February of this year, the Electrical Testing Quiz series by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) challenged readers with questions on EV charging stations. At the time of publication, the average score for the quiz is 53%. Think you can do better? Take the quiz here and find out!
EV Charging Meets Federal Pushback
A new administration in the U.S. brought along changes to federal regulations and support of EV infrastructure. In April, freelance writer Tom Zind explored changes to federal programs that supported EVs and how those changes could impact electrification. While some uncertainties addressed in the article have since become clearer, the full impact of policy changes on the industry has yet to be determined. Read the article here and be on the lookout for further updates in 2026.
Department of Transportation Suspends NEVI EV Charging Program
Another big news item that resonated with readers, on February 6, The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the suspension of the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. In a letter to State Department of Transportation Directors, Emily Biondi, Associate Administrator Office of Planning, Environment and Realty, said new leadership was reviewing the policies underlying the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program and rescinded all versions of the guidance. As you’ll see further down the list, the new guidance would be revealed later in 2025.
Assessing the Impact of Cutting Electric Vehicle Tax Credits
The One Big Beautiful Bill, which was signed into law on July 4, 2025, included a major impact on the EV industry. The new tax and spending measures ended federal tax credits for electric vehicles. As of Sept. 30, 2025, a $7,500 federal tax credit for buying or leasing new EVs and a $4,000 credit for used vehicles is no more. In addition, a 30% credit for installing battery chargers for residences and businesses is slated to end June 30, 2026. Tom Zind dives into the changes and explores their impact on EV infrastructure in this article.
Transportation Secretary Unveils Revised EV Charger Rules Under NEVI Program
Uncertainty from the February NEVI suspension was alleviated in August when U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveiled revised guidance for the NEVI Formula Program. The new guidance granted states flexibility in charger spacing, site selection, and plan approval to aim for a faster EV rollout. A full summary of the changes can be read here.