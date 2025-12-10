The 5 Most Popular Lighting Articles of 2025

As 2025 comes to an end, the editors of EC&M are looking back at some of the most popular content from the year. This article presents five of the best lighting & control articles that were featured in either the magazine or our Illumination Insider newsletter (which you can sign up for here). Scroll through the list see which lighting & control articles were the most popular with readers in 2025. This year's highlights include a range of topics such as hybrid lighting control systems, horticultural lighting, health care lighting, and more.