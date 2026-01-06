The Most Interesting MRO-Related Articles of 2025

See which maintenance-, repair-, and operations-related articles caught the attention of EC&M subscribers throughout 2025.
Jan. 6, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy of NETA
69582ad8cc8def9c62705798 6776d0cc3c0e8646382065befigure 1 Mcc Failure Loews

As we start 2026, the editors of EC&M like to highlight articles that resonated with readers and presented valuable topics. In this article, we're highlighting some of the most interesting maintenance, repair, and operations articles that were published last year. Revisit your favorites, or discover one you might have missed!

ID 113561275 © Theerapong28 | Dreamstime.com
The Hidden Hazards of Electrical Maintenance

In this article by Tommy Northcott, PE, CRL, CMRP, featured in our August 2025 print edition, the author discusses the differences between planned and unplanned maintenance, the risks associated with both, and the tools/techniques available to protect electrical professionals from hidden hazards — before they strike. 

Five Ways to Prevent Poor Power Quality With Maintenance

Did you know that power quality is often tied with proper maintenance of electrical equipment? In this article, Electrical Consultant Mark Lamendola discusses five steps that maintenance professionals can take to help improve power quality, including checking the bonding connection and pathways, electronic motor drives, transformer heat issues, and more. 

Courtesy of NETA
NFPA 70B and the Resurgence of the Electrical Maintenance Program

NFPA 70B and the Resurgence of the Electrical Maintenance Program

Another popular and interesting maintenance-related article was by Mose Ramieh, highlighting why NFPA 70B moving from a recommended practice to a standard means renewed interest in developing electrical maintenance programs. Learn why creating a program can ultimately help facilities meet higher standards of reliability/safety and lower costs. 

Enhancing Reliability: Best Practices in Protection System Testing and Validation

Why do we test to ensure protection schemes are meeting their intended purpose? In this article by Jacob Lloyd and Mike Wilson, Megger, they share insights and best practices when it comes to testing during the commissioning phase and purposefully seeking out any human errors in order to improve reliability, efficiency, and safety. 

Courtesy of Eaton
Maintenance Requirements for Distributed Energy Resources

Maintenance Requirements for Distributed Energy Resources 

With NFPA 70B moving from a recommended practice to a standard, sepcific guidance was added to the 2023 version that included specific maintenance guidelines for photovoltaic systems, wind power systems, battery energy storage systems, and electric vehicle power transfer equipment. Learn more about these changes in this article by Scott Brady, P.E., of Eaton. 

