Are Switches Considered Wiring Devices?

Wiring device considerations

In previous editions of the NEC, general-use snap switches, pendant switches, surface switches, dimmers, electronic control switches, and lighting control switches were all considered types of switches that mount on a yoke or a strap and are typically installed in device boxes. These are often the switches found near the doorways of bedrooms, living rooms, and similar habitable rooms.

Previously, all of these were grouped together in Art. 404, along with general use switches, which are also referred to as disconnecting means or knife switches, which are typically surface mounted and used for services, motors, and other electrical equipment.

Circuit breakers used as switches, which must also be marked SWD, were also included in this grouping as well. The two groupings in the scope of previous editions of the NEC, found in Art. 404, worked for years without much concern.

However, through numerous public inputs in the 2026 NEC through the NFPA standards development process, the Code-Making Panels (CMPs) reviewed those public inputs and agreed that general-use snap switches, dimmer switches, and similar devices are more accurately described as wiring devices rather than general-use switches, based on those definitions.

Since general-use snap switches and dimmers are terminated in a similar manner to receptacles, which are also mounted on a yoke or strap, it was a logical move to relocate those Code sections into Art. 406 with the other wiring device requirements.

Correlation of standards

Separating general-use snap switches from general-use switches aligns with the structure of NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance. Specifically, Chapter 17 of NFPA 70B addresses enclosed dead-front (safety) switches, which correspond to the general-use switches covered in Art. 404 of the 2026 NEC for general distribution and branch circuits.

Chapter 17 in NFPA 70B requires maintenance to be done to these switches according to Table 9.3.2 and visually according to Table 17.3.1. While Chapter 24 covers wiring devices that now include general-use snap switches, which now parallels Art. 406 of the 2026 NEC, it does require maintenance on wiring devices.

According to Sec. 24.2, maintenance shall be performed in accordance with Sec. 24.3 and Table 9.3.2. Visual inspection is found in Table 24.3.1 where you check for worn, cracked, or distorted housings; contacts and terminations also need to be checked for corrosion. I realize most people don’t do maintenance on wiring devices, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.

Changes to Art. 406

Part I and Part III of Art. 406 received the pertinent Code sections related to general-use snap switches, dimmers, and electronic control switches that were previously found in Art. 404. As stated earlier, the name of Art. 406 was also changed from “Receptacles, Cord Connectors, and Attachment Plugs (CAPs)” to an all-encompassing title, “Wiring Devices.”

The relocation of sections from Art. 404 to Art. 406 resulted in renumbering and other structural changes within Art. 406. For example, Sec. 406.9 [Wiring Devices in Damp or Wet Locations] contains a new second level subdivision (2) to the first level subdivision (A) for switches installed in damp locations. Considerations like this were factored in when merging these sections into Art. 406, further assisting the NEC in usability and clarity by making the requirements easier to find for engineers, electricians, inspectors, and other users.

Conclusion

These changes should help make the NEC more user friendly by putting similar requirements in the same Article. For experienced NEC users, these changes may take a little getting used to, but they are important to the overall restructuring of the NEC. Furthermore, an NEC that makes requirements easier to find and is structured in a more logical format might just make for a safer installation overall. Plus, it will give this old “NEC geek” something new to try and memorize.

The 2026 edition of the NEC is now available in both print publication as well as in digital format within NFPA LiNK®.

Important Notice: Any opinion expressed in this column (blog, article) is the personal opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the official position of NFPA or its Technical Committees. In addition, this piece is neither intended, nor should it be relied upon, to provide professional consultation or services.