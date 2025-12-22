The Most Memorable EC&M Topics of 2025 — EC&M On Air

In our final full-length episode of 2025, Ellen Parson and the rest of the EC&M editorial team are highlighting some of the most memorable and popular content of this past year. Ellen highlights topics like the top 2026 National Electrical Code changes and what AI means for the electrical industry.

Managing Editor Ellie Coggins Angus covers what's going on with The Everyday Electrician (including our first viral Instagram reel!), safety-related trends, and some of Freelancer Tom Zind's best reporting work of the year (his most popular article was about why there are so many abandoned construction projects and what that means for electrical professionals).

Editor Michael Morris shares what industry he's been observing this year when it comes to electric vehicles, top Tech Talk topics from subject matter expert Randy Barnett, covering the Everyday Electrician's top product picks from NECA, and popular, downloadable e-books from our library.