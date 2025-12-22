The Most Memorable EC&M Topics of 2025 — EC&M On Air

In Episode 92 (and the final one of 2025), the entire editorial staff of EC&M are highlighting the most popular/memorable content pieces and topic areas from this past year.
Dec. 22, 2025
ID 211057547 © May1985 | Dreamstime.com
Review 2025 alphabet letters with space copy on red background. Review 2025 alphabet letters and LED cotton balls decoration with space copy on red background

In our final full-length episode of 2025, Ellen Parson and the rest of the EC&M editorial team are highlighting some of the most memorable and popular content of this past year. Ellen highlights topics like the top 2026 National Electrical Code changes and what AI means for the electrical industry.

Managing Editor Ellie Coggins Angus covers what's going on with The Everyday Electrician (including our first viral Instagram reel!), safety-related trends, and some of Freelancer Tom Zind's best reporting work of the year (his most popular article was about why there are so many abandoned construction projects and what that means for electrical professionals).

Editor Michael Morris shares what industry he's been observing this year when it comes to electric vehicles, top Tech Talk topics from subject matter expert Randy Barnett, covering the Everyday Electrician's top product picks from NECA, and popular, downloadable e-books from our library. 

About the Author

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Nominations Now Open for EC&M’s 2026 Under 30 All Stars
Amped Up: EC&M’s 2025 Top 50 Electrical Contractors Special Report
Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!