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EC&M On Air

Meet the 2026 EC&M Product of the Year Platinum, Gold, and Silver Winners! EC&M On Air

EC&M On Air discusses the top three award-winning products of 2026, including interviews with product developers and industry experts, providing a comprehensive look at cutting-edge solutions in electrical engineering.
Aug. 24, 2026
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We've finally revealed the winners of the three overall winners of EC&M's 2026 Product of the Year competition, and in this episode of EC&M On Air, Ellen Parson sits down to talk about these innovative products.

First, Ellen sits down with Travis MacLachlan, VP of Sales & Product Development at Rack-A-Tiers, to discuss the Wire Waffle, which EC&M readers voted as the overall Platinum Winner. Next, she discusses Arlington Industries' Low-Profile Wall Box, which won the Gold Award, with Richard Temblador, VP of Product & Business Development. Lastly, Ellen speaks with Omar Ibrahim, Global Product Manager, ABB Electrification Service, about its Silver winning product, the TRAFCOM Transformer Monitoring Solution. 

To learn more about the three Product of the Year winners, read the product profile article by Amy Fischbach, which appeared in our August 2026 print edition. 

About the Author

Ellen Parson
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Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

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