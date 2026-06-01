Electrical Testing Quiz: Workforce Development

It's time to test your knowledge about workforce development!
June 1, 2026
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Employers must ensure that competent and qualified workers complete electrical work. Focusing on workforce development is a key part of ensuring your organization meets the qualification requirements. NETA’s Electrical Testing Technician (ETT) certification program helps companies gauge the competency of their electrical workers.

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This article was provided by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), www.NETAworld.org. NETA was formed in 1972 to establish uniform testing procedures for electrical equipment and systems. Today the association accredits electrical testing companies; certifies electrical testing technicians; publishes the ANSI/NETA Standards for Acceptance Testing, Maintenance Testing, Commissioning, and the Certification of Electrical Test Technicians; and provides training through its annual conferences, PowerTest and EPIC – Electrical Power Innovations Conference, and its expansive library of educational resources.  

About the Author

Morgan Gieni

CET, PSE

Morgan Gieni, CET, PSE, is the Technical Support Lead — Technical Field Services (TFS) at Magna IV Engineering. He is a Certified Engineering Technologist through ASET — The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta and a Power System Electrician. Gieni has extensive knowledge and experience regarding the commissioning, repair, and maintenance of electrical power systems equipment. He has spent the past few years of his career building technical training programs, providing technical support, and mentoring field service employees. Gieni holds NETA Level IV Senior Technician Certification and is on NETA’s Technical Resource Committee.

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