NTI Launches Data Center Technician Program in Phoenix

The National Technical Institute (NTI) recently announced it is launching a new data center technician program at its Phoenix campus. The curriculum is designed to prepare graduates for both the installation and construction side of data center development and the maintenance and operations of facilities once they open. Enrollment for the program is currently open, and the first classes will begin on Nov. 18.

NTI developed this program in direct collaboration with a national data center installation and technology solutions company, ensuring the curriculum reflects the precise skills and standards the industry demands today, giving students in the Phoenix area a fast, focused path into the data center field.

The partnership grew from an existing relationship in which the data center company had been actively hiring graduates from NTI's Houston campus. Every graduate who completes the data center technician program receives a guaranteed interview with NTI's data center partner for positions in the Central Arizona area. Graduates who are open to relocation may also have access to opportunities across the data center company's growing network of nationwide locations.

The Data Center Technician program spans 64 hours of combined classroom and laboratory instruction at NTI's Phoenix campus. The program runs twice weekly with four-hour evening sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays, accommodating a range of schedules and commitments. Students complete the program in approximately two months.

NTI instructors teach the entire program, drawing on guidance and hands-on assistance from the partner company's training team to ensure graduates receive the specific skills and knowledge that data centers are looking for.

NTI plans to expand the data center technician program to its Nevada and Texas campuses following state approvals. Both organizations view the Phoenix launch as the first step in what they expect will become a nationwide talent pipeline for the data center industry.

For more information, visit the NTI website.