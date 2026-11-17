EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles, has opened its first EVgo Supercharger site in close proximity to downtown Chicago. This station includes 12 stalls, the first dozen of hundreds of stalls expected to open as part of EVgo’s plan to add Superchargers to its nationwide network in high-demand locations.

“Deploying our first EVgo Supercharger marks an important milestone in growing our customer base while supporting the EV industry’s transition to NACS,” said Badar Khan, EVgo CEO. “By serving both Tesla and non-Tesla NACS drivers, we’re doubling EVgo’s addressable market and continuing to meet EV drivers where they are and where they want to charge.”

The initial EVgo Supercharger stations will be located at grocery-anchored properties owned by Regency Centers, a longstanding EVgo partner, providing EV drivers with easy access to grocery shopping, retail and dining while they charge. The first location in Illinois can charge both NACS and CCS vehicles via Magic Dock technology, which enables EVs to charge natively without the need for a personal adapter. Illinois is a rapidly growing market for EVs, with registrations growing nearly 60% over the last two years.

EVgo’s deployment of Superchargers, coupled with network upgrades and the development of its next-generation charging architecture, is part of an overarching strategy to attract more NACS customers to the EVgo network. The Company began deploying NACS connectors on its network in 2025 and expects to reach 500 NACS stalls nationwide, in addition to its Superchargers deployment, by the end of this year. EVgo aims to have a NACS connector at all 2023 vintage and newer sites within the next two years.

For more information about the EVgo network, visit www.evgo.com.