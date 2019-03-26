The proper operation and reliability of a plant’s electrical equipment is directly related to the application and quality of maintenance of the equipment. During large shutdowns, turnarounds and outages (STOs), executing proper maintenance tasks is required. It is imperative that the right maintenance is prioritized and implemented to minimize plant downtime and maximize production uptime. One way to determine and accommodate the right maintenance is through a conditioned-based maintenance program.

To learn more, download this whitepaper now!

Sponsored by: