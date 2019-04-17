Protection of life and property are cornerstones in the design and construciton world. Industry codes, standards, and guides help electrical designers and installers build and construct safe facilities. Within this eBook, the documents enclosed provide guideance on how to safely operate and maintain facilities throughout their life. EC&M is thrilled to partner with National Fire Protection Association on this project to deliver a compliation of five technical articles around the topic of electrical codes and standards.

